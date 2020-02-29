Nida Dar third Pak woman to feature in 100 T20Is

LAHORE Nida Dar became Pakistan’s third woman cricketer to have featured in 100 T20Is when Pakistan played England in their second Group-B fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Manuka Oval, Canberrak.

The all-rounder started her T20I career in the 2010 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the format with 94 wickets at an average of 17.76 and third highest run-getter with 1,104 runs at a strike-rate of 95.83.

The 33-year-old is the third Pakistan woman cricketer after current captain Bismah Maroof (107 matches) and former captain Sana Mir (106 matches) to achieve the milestone. Nida Dar said: “It is a great moment for me when I had my foot inside the boundary rope for my 100th T20I and I am very excited for it.” Nida could make 5 runs in her 100th match.