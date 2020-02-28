Adam Yates finishes third to close in on UAE Tour title

ABU DHABI: Great Britain’s Adam Yates edged one step closer to victory at the UAE Tour following a fine stage-five performance.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider finished third, narrowly behind winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), to retain an overall lead of more than one minute.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) crossed the line in second, ahead of Yates, with David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) fourth following the 162km stage.

Pogacar took six seconds out of Yates’ overall lead by virtue of the winner’s time bonus, but the Briton, 27, still holds an advantage of one minute and one second with with just two flat stages remaining.

Chris Froome, on his comeback from injury, finished 59th.The four-time Tour de France winner (Team Ineos) is 71st overall, 19 minutes and 45 seconds off the pace.