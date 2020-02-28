close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

NOWSHERA: A former director-general of the Excise Department, Saleem Khan, passed away here on Thursday.

His funeral prayers will be offered at his native Badrashi village in the Nowshera district today (Friday) at 11 am. He was brother of Zahid Hussan, Khisro Khan and Naveed Hussan and father of Riaz Khan and Afrasiab Khan.

Latest News

More From Peshawar