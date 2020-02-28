tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A former director-general of the Excise Department, Saleem Khan, passed away here on Thursday.
His funeral prayers will be offered at his native Badrashi village in the Nowshera district today (Friday) at 11 am. He was brother of Zahid Hussan, Khisro Khan and Naveed Hussan and father of Riaz Khan and Afrasiab Khan.
