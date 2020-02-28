Pemra clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday clarified a news item published by a section of media regarding threatening and detention of its staff in Lahore by an anchor person of a private news channel.

Pemra is a public office organisation which deals with general public and stakeholders on daily basis, said a press release.

Influx of general public in Pemra offices is enormous and an incident on February 13 as reported by the section of media is outcome of mere misunderstanding.

The news item is exaggeration and devoid of facts and conversation between the Pemra high official and the anchor person was totally concocted. Pemra and its councils of complaints work independently for implementation of Pemra laws and code of conduct of 2015. Any content carried by the private television channels repugnant to Pemra laws is evaluated after providing ample opportunities to the licence-holders for their defence.

Councils of Complaints are recommendatory bodies, having representation from civil society, legal fraternity and academia.

All complaints pertaining to violations of the code of conduct as well as Pemra laws are entertained at this forum and appropriate penalties are recommended which are subsequently approved by the chairman of the Authority under the delegated powers.

No aggrieved person or party should take any decision of the Authority as personal victimisation at all as the objective was to sensitise the licencee so that such violations are no repeated in future and trend of allegations against individuals and spreading fake news is discouraged.