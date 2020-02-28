Farmers urged to adopt innovations in agriculture

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), in collaboration with the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) organised a Farmers’ Day, here on Wednesday at Tehsil Gujjar Khan by collecting 150 farmers for an active dialogue and the faculty and students research and expertise may reach the end users.

Prof. Dr.Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest, while deans, directors, faculty members were also present. Presentations and information were delivered by the PMAS-AAUR faculty of Agriculture Engineering, Live Stock, Veterinary and Food & Nutrition Departments.

Vice Chancellor Dr Qamar Zaman, in his address, said that the Potohar belt has rich resources of cultivation of vegetables, fruits and cut flowers. He advised the farmers to adopt new innovations into agriculture.