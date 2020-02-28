Bullied Australian boy to donate $475,000 to charity

SYDNEY: An Australian boy with dwarfism whose distress from bullying became a viral video will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland. The clip of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles showed him crying and repeatedly saying he wanted to die after being bullied at school, sparking an outpouring of support from around the world. The video was watched millions of times and prompted US comedian Brad Williams to start a GoFundMe page that eventually raised almost US$475,000. Although the funds were meant to send Bayles and his mum to Disneyland, his aunt told Australia´s NITV News that the money would be used for charities instead. “What kid wouldn´t want to go to Disneyland, especially if you have lived Quaden´s life.