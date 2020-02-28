Better drives

Every year, scores of people die in roadside accidents. Sheer negligence is the main cause of these accidents. Many a roadside accident can be avoided only if vehicle drivers are sensitized with their own responsibility. In this regard, workshops and seminars should be arranged at regular intervals. They should be taught that they must not sit on the steering for longer period. For a safe drive rest is necessary because continuous driving causes fatigue which may be detrimental to their own well-being as well as for the safety of the passengers travelling with them.

Moreover, the drivers should be examined medically on a monthly basis. In the same way, road-worthiness of the vehicles is also a basic requirement for providing a safe journey to the people. It has been noted that expired tires are not changed on time. Using a mobile phone while driving is another irresponsible act which puts the lives of many at risk. Acquiring driving skills needs rigorous training but most drivers do not join any driving institute and learn this skill on their own. Unaware of traffic rules and road safety, they wreak havoc with the lives of the people. The onus also lies on the part of the traffic police to enforce traffic rules in a strict manner.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali