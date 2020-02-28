close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

Shoaib moves into Dilawar-Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib moved into boys’ singles final at Dilawar-Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Thursday.

Top seed Shoaib beat Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-4, 6-1, while Gokalp Ayar from Turkey defeated his countryman Kerem Ozlale 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancaklioglu beat Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia 6-2, 6-3 in the final of doubles’ category to clinch the title.

Latest News

More From Sports