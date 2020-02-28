Shoaib moves into Dilawar-Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib moved into boys’ singles final at Dilawar-Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Thursday.

Top seed Shoaib beat Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-4, 6-1, while Gokalp Ayar from Turkey defeated his countryman Kerem Ozlale 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancaklioglu beat Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia 6-2, 6-3 in the final of doubles’ category to clinch the title.