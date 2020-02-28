Shoaib moves into Dilawar-Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib moved into boys’ singles final at Dilawar-Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Thursday.
Top seed Shoaib beat Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-4, 6-1, while Gokalp Ayar from Turkey defeated his countryman Kerem Ozlale 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, the Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancaklioglu beat Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia 6-2, 6-3 in the final of doubles’ category to clinch the title.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s M Shoaib moved into boys’ singles final at Dilawar-Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Thursday.
Top seed Shoaib beat Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-4, 6-1, while Gokalp Ayar from Turkey defeated his countryman Kerem Ozlale 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, the Turkish pair of Gokalp Ayar and Mustafa Sancaklioglu beat Iustin Belea from Romania and Qwyn Quittner from Australia 6-2, 6-3 in the final of doubles’ category to clinch the title.