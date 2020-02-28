close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

Gold down Rs300/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs300 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices dropped to Rs94,450 per tola. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved down by Rs257 to Rs80,976. In the international market, rates dropped $3 to $1,645 per ounce. However, prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola as compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.

Latest News

More From Business