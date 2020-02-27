Kites may disturb spider camera

ISLAMABAD: Kite fliers around Pindi Stadium have threaten the spider camera installation as organisers fear mishap due to excessive presence of metal-coated strings that carry these flying objects.

“Yes, we are in a fix as what to do and how to make spider camera work properly amid fears of kite flying. These string that make the kites fly are so powerful that it can actually has the capacity to cut tiny string with the help of which spider cameras work,” one of the organisers said.

Despite complete ban on the kite flying in Punjab, nothing has been done by local Punjab administration to check excessive kite flying.

During the Test match against Bangladesh recently, kites continued to disturb the course of play at the Pindi Stadium.