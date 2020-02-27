24 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 24 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders during high vigilance in the city and recovered narcotics, cash and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, Islamabad police is maintaining high vigilance in the city.

Karachi company police arrested two drug pushers namely Amir Niaz and Adeel Arshad and recovered 2.060 gram heroin and cash from their possession.

Golra police arrested three accused Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmin Sabbir and Shah Zaib and recovered two pistols, 125 gram heroin, while police also arrested three accused Basit Hussain, Waleed Raza and Shahzaib involved in illegally oil selling.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Naveed Ahmed and recovered 150 gram hashish from him. Nilor police arrested two accused Shahbaz and Sami-Ullah and recovered two pistol from their possession. Koral police arrested accused Inam Ashraf and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 12 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a notorious drug peddler along with his two accomplice who were involved in injuring a policeman after assaulting police team during checking in sector G-13/1, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of CIA police headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor was conducting checking in sector G-13/1 on January 15, 2020 when it signaled to stop a car (AHZ-562). The car driver did not stop and hit Sub-Inspector Inam Ullah resulting fracture in his leg.

The car occupants managed to escape under the cover of firing after abandoning the car on the scene. Police team recovered 39 bottles of liquor, 6.225 kilogram hashish, 1.550 kilogram heroin, 35 gram ice, two 30 bore pistols, one rifle along with ammunition from the car and registered a case at Golra police station.