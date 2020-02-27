Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala Road was jampacked with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters who were dancing and showering rose petals on former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal when they walked out of Adiala Jail early evening on Wednesday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were waving their hands and making victory signs. PML-N leadership included Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Shakil Awan, Malik Ibrar, Sardar Naseem Khan along with their supporters went to the Adiala Jail to bring Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

A heavy contingent of police and traffic wardens were present all around to control law and order situation on the occasion. A day earlier, the IHC had approved Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal's bail in corruption cases. The PML-N leaders were granted bails against bonds worth Rs10 million each in the cases against them. Former prime minister Abbasi had secured bail in the LNG terminal case.