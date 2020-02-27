DC for taking action against adulteration

SARGODHA: The DC has directed to take strict action against adulterators here.

He expressed these views while presiding over a district anti-adulteration meeting. In meeting, AC Revenue Mesam Abbas, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz, ACs of all tehsils, Deputy Director Operation Hafiz Rameez, Director Agriculture Syed Hashim Raza and concerned officers were present.

The DC strictly ordered arrest the owner of marriage halls and hotels and also grab the dish who violates the one dish policy at weddings and other events so that to account for those who challenge the writ of the government and those who did not follow the rules. He directed to take action against complaints of adulteration within 48 hours while emphasising the establishment of strong links between law enforcement agencies. The DC appointed the ADC Revenue as focal person of district for given the training to the concerned department members vigilant for elimination of adulteration. Later, Deputy Director Operation Hafiz Rameez gave briefing about performance and mechanism of Food Authority.