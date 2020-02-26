JI points to no mention of citizenship act by Trump

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump did not utter a single word against the Muslim genocide and controversial citizenship act during his visit to India.

American President’s silence on minorities’ persecution in India and worst human rights violation in held Jammu and Kashmir exposed the so-called claims of the US that it was a defender of rights champion in the world, he said in a statement.

The JI chief warned Islamabad against Trump offer of mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a trap for Pakistan and Kashmiris. He reiterated the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the UN granting right to self determination to the people of Kashmir. He regretted the PTI government failed to develop a strong foreign policy and fight the case of the people of Kashmir.

In a separate statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora on Tuesday JI leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Jamaat’s senior leader and former mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan Advocate.