Five killed in Jhelum firing incident

ISLAMABAD: Five persons, including a woman and three minors, were killed as some unidentified persons opened fire on a car near Mangla Bridge in Jhelum on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred near the jurisdiction of Mangla police station and the unknown assailants after committing crime escaped from the scene, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to the District Head Quarters hospital Jhelum for the postmortem, the resources further stated.