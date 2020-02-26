close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 26, 2020

Five killed in Jhelum firing incident

National

A
APP
February 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Five persons, including a woman and three minors, were killed as some unidentified persons opened fire on a car near Mangla Bridge in Jhelum on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred near the jurisdiction of Mangla police station and the unknown assailants after committing crime escaped from the scene, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to the District Head Quarters hospital Jhelum for the postmortem, the resources further stated.

Latest News

More From Pakistan