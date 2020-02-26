SSP Shikarpur informs IGP of threats to life

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Dr. Muhammad Rizwan has informed Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh, Dr. Kaleem Imam, that Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh had threatened him, his family members’ and his subordinate police officers. The SSP Shikarpur told the IGP that he fears for their safety.

In his detailed letter to IGP Sindh Dr. Kaleem Imam, SSP Dr. Rizwan blamed some senior Sindh ruling party leaders and a provincial minister for hurling threats to him, his family members’ and his subordinate officers. Furthermore, Rizwan warned Imam that due to alleged patronizing of criminals by political leaders, district Shikarpur may witness a serious breakdown of law and order. Tensions have been simmering between the minister and SSP Rizwan when earlier last month the police officer told DIG Larkana that Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh was allegedly patronizing criminals and using them for political and financial gains.

Things, however, took a different turn when on February 14 during a Police encounter, an accused Mohammad Hassan Teghani, who also happens to be the nephew of Teghani tribal chief Tegho Khan Teghani associated with PPP, was injured and arrested by Shikarpur Police to the annoyance of the PPP leaders. While the Shikarpur Police claimed the encounter to be genuine, the relatives of accused blamed Police for injuring Hassan in a fake encounter. The Sindh Home Department on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the encounter.

While talking to The News, Provincial Minister Imtiaz Sheikh refuted these charges, saying that he never threatened the SSP, claiming that in fact, he had never spoken to that police officer. Sheikh blamed SSP Rizwan of conspiring against him and his companions due to his alleged connections with rival Birohi tribe.