Wed Feb 26, 2020
Free eye camps concluded

February 26, 2020

The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V., in collaboration with Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Kohat, conducted four free eye camps in different villages of TAL Block of KP through, which more than 2,000 patients received treatment.

These camps were arranged at different locations of three cities of MOL Pakistan’s operating areas including Karak, Hangu and Kohat on the request of local elders and community members, said a communique.

