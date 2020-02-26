Eye donation campaign

Rawalpindi : Chairman Eye Donation Campaign, Dr. Mazhar Qayyum addressing a meeting of working women and social workers at Business Women

Welfare Center appreciated the decision of MNA, Mrs Farukh Khan

with regard to donating her eyes to blind persons. The meeting was presided by MNA Mrs Farukh Khan.

Dr. Mazhar Qayum appreciating decision of Mrs Farukh Khan said it would encourage many people for donating their eyes to blind people.

He appealed to the participants to join hands in his campaign in order to convince other people also for making will to use their eyes for improving the eyesight of blind people.

Since the campaign has been launched three months back, better results are being achieved and good number of people have started to realise to donate their eyes to blind persons.