ANP to hold Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga on March 10

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) is holding the Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga in the city on March 10.

The ANP had said that all segments of Pakhtun society would be represented at the jirga to be held at the party headquarters, Bacha Khan Markaz. Meanwhile, ANP has sent invitation letters to the stakeholders for attending the Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga. Through a statement, the party said invitations were being sent to leadership of political parties, movements and other stakeholders.

It added that the objective of the jirga was to bring the Pakhtun leaders on a single platform and jointly work for resolving the Pakhtuns’ problems.

It said that jirga was not being convened for political point-scoring or winning elections as the Pakhtun unity was the need of the hour in the current situation.

On Monday, ANP leaders including Ameer Haider Hoti, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and others held meeting with PTM leaders Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar to this effect.