Essa slams PFF normalisation committee

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa on Tuesday lashed out at the Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee for biased steps it has taken so far and said that it would be disastrous for the country’s football.

“The PFF NC has destroyed the hopes of Pakistani footballers,” Essa told ‘The News’ in an interview from his hometown Chaman. “We were expecting that the committee will ensure neutrality in its working but it has so far favoured one group.

“The NC has become a group now. It has so far worked completely against Faisal Saleh Hayat group and Amir Dogar group which is a question mark over its neutrality,” Essa said.

“By taking one-sided decisions the NC has failed to pave way for transparent elections. The one-sided steps taken by the NC will create mess in the provinces and footballers will suffer ultimately,” said the former play-maker.

Essa has been the best play-maker of Pakistan’s football history. He led Pakistan solidly throughout his captaincy. He is also acting as coach of the K-Electric. He has also worked as Pakistan senior team’s assistant coach.

“FIFA had installed the NC for holding transparent elections and it has failed completely in the task. The biggest issue is that such people are part of the PFF NC who don’t know football. How will hold elections at various levels when they have no knowledge of the game,” Essa said.

He said the football community must protest against the “biased” decisions of the NC. “Personally I will try my best to protest against these measures. I will convey my message to FIFA and the AFC and request the world body to take immediate notice of what is happening in Pakistan’s football before it is too late,” Essa said.