Wed Feb 26, 2020
February 26, 2020

Jazz, Telenor to collaborate

Business

KARACHI: Jazz has partnered with Telenor Microfinance Bank and Telenor Pakistan has partnered with JazzCash to provide direct and seamless integration on the mobile financial platforms to optimise customer experience, a statement said on Tuesday.

The partnership’s aim is to enable a digital ecosystem for consumers to enhance their ability to manage financial and mobile communication needs by providing reliable, border-less services, it added.

As per this direct integration among the entities, the Easypaisa app can be used to purchase Jazz airtime and, similarly, the JazzCash mobile application can be used to purchase Telenor Pakistan’s bundles. Jazz bundles will also be available on Easypaisa app in the future, it added.

