Peshawar witnesses rise in street crimes

PESHAWAR: As the incidents of street crimes in the provincial capital are once again on the rise, the city police claim busting another gang involved in the incidents.

More cases of street crimes including robberies, snatching, dacoities and burglaries are being reported to police in almost all parts of the provincial capital after the incidents have registered an increase. Majority of the cases, however, are not being registered and police only report a few per cent of these incidents upon pressure from seniors.

“We have busted a major gang of street crimes and arrested five of its members while also recovering Rs2.6 million cash, 20 tolas gold ornaments, a car and other valuables,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahood Afridi told a press conference at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

He was flanked by SP Rural Najmul Hassnain and DSP Rahim Hussain. The SSP said the gang was involved in looting a local of Charpariza village, Aurangzeb, and another person Intikhab. The robbers broke into their house and hujra and after holding the women and children hostage, they looted cash, gold and other valuables. “The police worked out the case and arrested all the five accused involved. They have been identified as Mohammad Hayat of Charsadda, Sherbaz of Badaber, Mohammad Alam of Charsadda Road, Younis Khan of Musazai and Aimal Khan, an Afghan,” he added.

More incidents, however, are happening almost daily in all parts of the provincial capital, out of which hardly a few are registered by the police while the victims of the rest are only verbally assured action. Many also don't report incidents to police after realising that the cops will not register the case.

The other day, a group of five armed men broke into a house in Lali Bagh area in the limits of the Bhanamari Police Station and looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. A trader was looted in Kakrhano Market where three alleged robbers were held. Similarly, five armed men robbed a trader of Rs500,000 in the limits of the Matani Police Station recently.