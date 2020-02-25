Imran Khan assures fall in commodity prices, says not to rest till price hikers punished

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that as a result of the government’s focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, could now be seen.

In a tweet, the prime minister held out an assurance that he would not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes were identified and punished.

“As a result of govt focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can now be seen. I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified & punished,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting here, the prime minister blamed the past rulers for signing power agreements and ignoring timely reforms and cutting transmission losses for the burden being borne entirely by the masses today. The prime minister regretted that the people, as a result, were bearing the whole burden today. However, he emphasised that provision of electricity to the domestic and industrial consumers at reasonable rate, energy reforms and checking its losses were the foremost priorities of the government. He said that the government was providing relief to every possible level to weaker segments of the society and consumers using up to 300 units.

Imran Khan contended that the government was cognisant of the problems faced by the masses, saying, “It is our utmost effort to stabilise the power prices and provide every possible relief to the people.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar.

Chairing another meeting, wherein, the prime minister was given briefing by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, he said that thegovernment would extend maximum cooperation in the promotion of science and technology in the country.

The prime minister appreciated the minister’s proposals on boosting production of science and technology-related products and increasing their export. Advisor on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Narcotics Control Sheharyar Afridi, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gilani and federal sectaries of the concerned ministries were also present in the meeting, besides other senior officials.

The minister gave briefing to the prime minister on cutting imports and boosting import-substitution bio-technology products in the country and promotion of high tech products. In this context, he pointed out that by exporting chemicals, bio-technology, machinery, textile metals and plastic and other items, precious foreign exchange could be earned.

He informed the meeting that his ministry was thrashing out three-year, seven-year and ten-year programmes. Briefing was also given to the prime minister on high tech industrial development and future line of action on capacity building. The minister presented several related proposals to the prime minister and said that in the first phase, due attention would be paid to herbal, food and medicines besides expanding diverse types of exports, to add to the country’s exports.

At the start of the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry informed the prime minister that 25 acres of land, belonging to the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in a central location of Lahore, had been recovered from the relative of an influential person, worth billions, who had illegally occupied the land, using his political clout. The prime minister appreciated the minister and his ministry officials for their achievement.

The minister continued that the technology-based products would be increased by 3 percent by 2030. The meeting also focused on the headway made on the establishment of Jhelum Industrial Bio-Technology Park and the matters concerning the project.

Meanwhile, the government said that significant achievements were made on diplomatic front as well as in various sectors within the country and now Pakistanis at home and abroad feel proud in their identity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting here at the Prime Minister Office on the country’s identity as a Naya Pakistan and the need to project it. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistants Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Moeed Yousaf and Senator Faisal Javed were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that during the incumbent government’s rule, Pakistan had made significant achievements on diplomatic front and also in different sectors within the country, which added to Pakistan’s importance and Pakistanis at home and abroad felt proud in their identity.

After several decades, the country was not fighting someone’s war today rather was playing a proactive role as an important player in promotion of peace globally. And, in this connection, Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan, for promotion of unity and amity in the Muslim Ummah, its role for peace and progress in the region and the partnership with China in the CPEC project and acknowledgement of Pakistan’s role in regional peace were counted in the meeting and this was reflective of Pakistan’s key role as a fast changing country.

Moreover, Pakistan today was playing the role of bridge among the Muslim nations for promotion of brotherhood. Likewise, because of the incumbent government’s efforts, the national economy was on path to progress and the government had got included several new sectors in CPEC, which had accelerated the pace of development, besides providing job opportunities to thousands of people.

On the diplomatic front, today Pakistan was not lone rather it was playing a vibrant role as a responsible country at the global level and as per the vision of the prime minister, such matters were being given due attention, which were ignored completely in the past, which included measures for environmental protection and raising an effective voice against Islamophobia.

For the first time in the history of the country, the prime minister raised his voice against the menace of money-laundering from the platform of the United Nations. On the internal front, on way to development, all segments of the society were included, be they weak and down-trodden sections of the society for whom, comprehensive programmes were launched and the state took the responsibility of taking care of the poor and needy people.

Pakistan, which was mired in issues of law and order and had borne losses of billions of dollars in addition to loss of thousands of previous lives but despite all this, was seen as an unsafe destination; today it was emerging with a new identity at the international level and this was acknowledged recently by the visiting UN secretary general in very clear words.

With significant improvement in law and order situation, the government was welcoming tourists, investors and others to the country. The meeting was informed that while things had been made horrible for the minorities, living in India, here in Pakistan, the government was not only protecting the minorities but respecting their sentiments, Kartarpur-like measures were also being taken.

t was also for the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised his voice for Pakistanis, lodged in confinements abroad and ensured return of over 8500 Pakistanis.

Today’s Pakistan, the meeting was told, was emerging as a dignified and pride country at the global level. On this occasion, the prime minister directed Dr Firdous to make all-out efforts for projection of Pakistan’s true and real image.

Earlier, chairing a meeting on promotion of tourism in the country, the prime minister directed to complete the vision master plan in next six weeks in four areas in KP, one in Punjab and one in coastal belt of Balochistan.

The vision master plan will help attracting foreign investment in Pakistan and establishment of infrastructure in the tourism sector. The premier emphasised to devise a course of action while keeping in view the environment, natural beauty and local values. He said that in view of pouring in of tourists in coming months, arrangements should be made in advance and facilities ensured.