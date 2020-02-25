Reed captures Mexico Golf title

MEXICO CITY: Patrick Reed came through in the clutch, firing three late birdies in a four-under par 67 for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau in the WGC Mexico Golf Championship on Sunday.

Former Masters champion Reed stayed patient through a frustrating front nine at Chapultepec Golf Club, and as a string of leaders fell away powered to the victory with an 18-under par total of 266.

Birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th pushed him to 19-under for the tournament, giving him a two-stroke lead.The cushion proved enough after he pushed his tee shot at 18 well right but limited the damage to a bogey for the narrow win.

DeChambeau looked in control after five birdies in a six-hole stretch, his 14-footer at 14 putting him atop the leaderboard at 18-under.