PCB hails fans’ response

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has termed the fans’ response at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the HBL Pakistan Super League as very encouraging.

“We are thankful to the fans in Lahore and Karachi for turning up in good numbers for the opening seven matches of the 34-match 32-day tournament,” a PCB official said.The event has now taken a two-day break and resumes on February 26, when Multan Sultans host Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The following day, Pindi Cricket Stadium will play host to Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators match. Both the fixtures will commence at 7pm on respective days.

“The PCB is overwhelmed with the excellent spectator response and turnaround at the two venues for the first seven matches. When the hosting of the complete PSL 2020 was announced 12 months ago, this is exactly what the PCB had envisaged and the PCB is grateful to all the spectators for supporting its vision and endeavor.

“The PSL has not only gripped the entire country in its early days, news broadcasters in more than 115 countries are relaying match highlights through our partnership with SNTV.

“Figures confirm more eyeballs are following the PSL than ever before, which is undoubtedly helping in promoting and publicising the soft image of Pakistan.“Through the PSL, the PCB has paid its respects to various national heroes and stars as part of the Humaray Heroes initiative, which has been strongly supported by the fans online. This all started with the legendary Jahangir Khan unveiling the trophy a day before the kickoff. Subsequently and on match-days, stars such as Arsalan Siddique (E-Sports world champion), Mohammad Yousuf (snooker), Naseem Hameed (athlete), Samar Khan (cyclist), Sameena Baig (mountaineer) and Shahmeer Amir (cyber security analyst) have been honoured for their contributions and services to Pakistan.”