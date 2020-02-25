Seminar held at NUML

Islamabad:A seminar on ‘Together for Peace and Humanity, End to Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide’ was jointly organised by the Department of International Relations of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the embassy of Azerbaijan.

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed was the chief guest of the ceremony while H.E Mr. Ali Alizada, the ambassador of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Sakib Foric, the ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ambassadors and high commissioners of various Central Asian States, Middles East and Africa, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Anwar Khan, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion the ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada said that Kashmir is close to our hearts and minds and his country is concerned about the human rights violations by the Indian Army in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that Azerbaijan fully support that Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the UN Resolution and will support Pakistan’s stance in this regard. Ambassador said that his own country Azerbaijan is facing the same situation as Armenia has continued to illegally occupy around 20% of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognised territory including the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.

He said that in February 1992, the whole Azerbaijan watched in horror as their TV screens showed the aftermath of a brutal killing: dead children, women and elderly people, mutilated bodies, frozen corpses scattered across the ground.