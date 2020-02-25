Crackdown on drug pushers

Islamabad:Islamabad Police have arrested 48 culprits Including 31 proclaimed offender in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, on the tip off SP Saddar Zone Muhammad Umer Khan constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Police Station

Tarnol police Inspector Arshad Ali, Sub-Inspector Tipu sultan along others arrested Altaf Hussain and recovered weapons and car from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Mohib-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Sheriz Muhammad Iqbal and recovered 120-gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Gul Sher, Shahzad Mir and recovered and recovered two 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested accused Muhammad Irshad and recovered 1.040 kilogram hashish from him, while police also arrested two accused Hamza and Bilal and recovered fake currency note from their possession.