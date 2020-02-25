Projects for TVET development okayed

Islamabad :The Board of Management (BoM) of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Monday approved various projects pertaining to the commission.

The 21st BoM meeting was held at NAVTTC HQs with the Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan in the chair.

On the occasion, the Chairman appreciated the participation of the members and urged for maximum participation of private sector for development of TVET Sector.

Dr. Nasir Khan, the Executive Director of NAVTTC, briefed the board members on progress and development of the ongoing ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ programme.

The Hunarmand Pakistan programme is one of the most important components of Kamyab Jawan which was launched by the Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan last month. This mega project is the hallmark of NAVTTC both in terms of youth empowerment and industrial growth of the country, said Dr. Khan. The programme envisages 14 comprehensive components aimed at enhancing the skills of youth through quality professional skill-based training.

Under this programme, training has commenced from 17th February in high tech/high-end and conventional trades in the best TVET institutes across the country.