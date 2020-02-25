Two-day workshop inaugurated at CLD, HFH

Rawalpindi:A two-day international training workshop on basic and advanced techniques of endoscopy, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and Colonoscopy was inaugurated here at the Centre for Liver and Digestive Diseases (CLD) at Department of Medicine in Holy Family Hospital on Monday.

The international workshop arranged by Society of Therapeutic Endoscopy Pakistan (STEP) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Medical University and CLD includes 14th ERCP, 15th Basic Endoscopy Course and 10th Colonoscopy Course.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Muhammad Umar, Sitara-i-Imtiaz welcomed the gastroenterologist team from UK here at the Old Campus of RMU where the team of international experts were given presentation about the university’s role in promotion of medical education and hands on training for young consultants. The UK team was led by Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad while other members include Dr. Mumtaz Hayat, Dr. Saqib Ahmad, Dr. Nadeem Tehami and Dr. Kamran Shafiq.

Later Professor Dr. Hamama-tul-Bushra Khaar from RMU and Dr. Zahid Mahmood Minhas welcomed the UK team at HFH where the consultant gastroenterologists from UK started training the participants on basic skills of Endoscopy, Colonoscopy and ERCP.

The experts demonstrated state of the art procedures and the participants who have already been performing these procedures in their hospitals and want to improve their skills were given chance of hands on training under supervision. The participants who have not been performing procedures were given hands on training on simulator.

According to organisers, the simulator being used for training is the state of the art equipment which enables the trainee to understand true anatomy and sensitivity of the procedures. It gives same response in case of pain as a patient in real life can feel. Through the equipment, the trainees can learn the procedure easily and can understand how to handle a real patient.

In the inaugural sessions of the workshop, difficult procedures of the ERCP which cannot be done locally were done by the international faculty that benefited the poor patients and costly stents and other accessories were used. The cost of these procedures is too much and it is hardly possible for patients to affoard it yet the procedures on patients were done totally free of cost.

As many as 20 participants who are qualified gastroenterologists, physicians and postgraduate trainees from South and Central Punjab, AJK, KPK, Gilgit, Baltistan and FATA attended the hands on training workshop. The Director of the workshop is Professor Muhammad Umar and Professor Bushra Khaar while Faculty of Workshop includes Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, Dr. Nadeem Tehami, Dr. Mumtaz Hayat, Dr. Kamran Shafiq, Dr. Saqib Ahmad, Dr. Zahid Mahmood Minhas, Dr. Tanveer Hussain and Dr. Tayyab Saeed Akhter. Dr Aqsa Naseer and Dr. Jameela Khan are coordinators of the workshop.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Professor Umar said the Society of Therapeutic Endoscopy Pakistan and Rawalpindi Medical University are determined to enhance the skills and knowledge of gastroenterologists and hepatologists across the country and special emphasis is given on latest invasive techniques and procedures. He also appreciated the efforts of CLD team for preparation and conduction of the workshop.