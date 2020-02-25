3,000 litre oil extracted from animal waste discarded

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday unearthed three illegal fat rendering units and discarded 3,000 litres dirty oil which was produced after melting the filths of animals.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon along with a food safety team in the slum area of Karol Ghati, Lahore. He said the PFA shut down Sheikh Ramzan, Waris and Molvi Islam Fat Rendering units for extracting oil from animal fat and filths. All units were involved in illegal food businesses and failed to produce the record of oil supply during raids. The extracted oil was supplied to local shopkeepers after mixing in used cooking oil.

Irfan Memon further said that PFA had sealed the premises after rooting out the machinery and unwholesome food including 1,000 kilo substandard stinky raw material, 30 empty drums and 13 large-sized ‘Karahy’ (a type of thick, circular and deep cooking-pot).

He said that the dirty oil is injurious to health and the process of extraction of oil from animal filth also causes environmental pollution. He said thes oil only can be used in the biodiesel production process.