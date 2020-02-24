Temporary hospital to function till March 23

LAHORE :The temporary hospital established by Lahore General Hospital at Gaddafi Stadium for the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will remain functional until March 23.

Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq is the focal person of the temporary hospital. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin while briefing Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said the temporary hospital established as per the past practice was an honour for the institution. He said arrangements had been completed to deal with any kind of medical emergency on the occasion of the PSL. The PGMI principal directed the MS that standard medical treatment facilities be provided in the temporary hospital and besides the players and staff general public should also be taken care of and provided with all kind of medical facilities.