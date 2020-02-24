Pakistan played role of frontline country against terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan being the frontline country against terrorism gave sacrifices against the global menace for a peaceful region and world.

The COAS visited Morocco on an official visit for four days, the ISPR said on Sunday.

General Bajwa called on Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of the Administration of National Defence and General Abdelfattah Lourak, Inspector General of Royal Armed Forces.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional peace and stability were discussed. They agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter terrorism domain.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan has and will always stand with Morocco even in most difficult times. Later, the COAS visited Royal College of Higher Military Education and shared his views on “Emerging security environment and its challenges, security situation in the region and Pakistan’s contributions in war against terrorism”.

