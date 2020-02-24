People fed up with PTI govt, says Siraj

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that the people were compelled to protest against the ill-conceived policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “From the protest, it is evident that the people are fed up with the PTI rulers,” he said while addressing a protest demonstration at Nishat Chowk here. The JI leader said that the PTI government had mortgaged the sovereignty of the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), likening it to the British East India Company. “The rulers have left the people at the mercy of the East India Company,” he remarked. He said that the people were disillusioned with the incumbent government due to its anti-masses policies. Sirajul Haq said that people belonging to all walks of life had become disenchanted with the existing rulers. He added that it was the most corrupt government the country had ever seen. “The children of the rulers are getting education abroad while the poor even find it difficult to arrange a two time meal for their children,” he said. He said that the PTI government had failed on all fronts, asking the rulers to revisit the economy and foreign policies of the country. “It was Imran Khan, who had once said that whenever there was inflation, it meant the prime minister was corrupt,” he argued.