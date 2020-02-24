Thailand’s Meeson remains supreme in PGF Int’l Ladies Golf

LAHORE: The formidable golf playing ladies of Thailand eclipsed the playing prowess of their opponents and managed to shine and radiate with Phannari Meeson remaining in front to clinch honours of the 1st mega PGF International Ladies Golf Championship at the Defence Raya Golf Cub on Sunday.

Right from the time Meeson hit her first tee shot and never let go of her hold and command over the playing proceedings. Her tee shots on the par fours and par fives resonate perfect timing and rhythm and these shots are fittingly backed up by remarkable play from the fairways.

Phannari prevailed over her adversaries with a round of 75 on the first day, a 72 on the second day and again a 72 in the final round. Through commendable play she accumulated a three-day score of 219 and she achieved success rather comfortably beating her own country mate Chanettee Wannasen by a margin of five strokes. No doubt Chanettee has also put up a determined effort but her control over her putting was not as marked and striking as Phannari. The talented Chanettette has to be content with the runner-up position with three rounds scores of 78,73 and 73 and an aggregate of gross 224 for three rounds.

Taniya Batasuriya of Sri Lanka was expected to perform outstandingly but did not.Her shots found the water hazards twice and this marred her brilliance. With scores of 76,75 and 79 and a three rounds aggregate of 230 she manages to come third.

For Pakistan the best one turned out to be the young teenager Suneyah Osama of Garrison golf Club. Her scores for the three rounds are 79,76 and 78,an aggregate of 233 and she attains the fourth position. Humna Amjad of Pakistan ended the championship at a score of 242 along with Lana Ardini, Malaysia.

Another one from Malaysia, Maisrah Muhammed finished at 244, followed by Kayla Perera of Sri Lanka at 247, Aaniya Farooq (Pakistan) 250, Nada Mir (Qatar) 253 ,Magala Evah (Uganda) 255.

In the race for honors in handicap category 14-24 ,the gross winner is Nazanin Shahraki of Iran with a score of gross 160. Second gross went to Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm. Third position-holder was Syeda Iman Ali Shah of Gymkhana.

Net winner of handicap category 14-24 is Hadiya Osama of Garrison Golf Club. Second net winner was Rubbina Nasir of Defence Raya and third net position was secured by Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi).

Gross winners in handicap category 25-36 were Sana Zeeshan, Rabia Tiwana and Munazza Azhar.Net winners are Adina Ataullah (Garrison),Babirye Sarah (Uganda) and Minaa Zainab (Royal Palm).

Team event was won by Thailand and Inter- Association team match winners were Punjab. At the conclusion of the championship, Begum Samina Alvi, first Lady of Pakistan, honoured the participating golfers with her presence and awarded prizes to the top performers.

It may be added that the Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan Dr Afzal Shami, representing Pakistan Golf Federation and Defence Raya team, headed by Maj Haroon Shafiq and ladies like Shehr Bano Hamdani of Rawalpindi Golf Club, Maimoona Azam combined to hold the 1st PGF International Ladies Golf Championship in a distinctive and excellent way.