US officials meet secretary literary heritage

Islamabad: The National Heritage and Literary Heritage will cooperate in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage in Pakistan.

This was stated by Federal Secretary for the National History and Literary Heritage Division Inaamullah Khan in a meeting with US Embassy Cultural Attaché Lisa Swenarski and Public Affairs Counselor Julia Fendrick in his office here.

Attaché Lisa Swenarski said that there has been progress in relation to the formal signing of the two countries on the exchange of cultural heritage and food between Pakistan and the United States. The US Embassy in Islamabad will make every effort to preserve Pakistan's cultural heritage.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has completed 22 projects in connection with the conservation of heritage while 3 projects are in progress.

Federal Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage Division, Inaamullah Khan, said that National Heritage and Literary Heritage will cooperate in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage in Pakistan.

He said that steps will be taken to expedite the implementation of the projects under the contract. He said that National History and Literary Heritage Division is working to preserve the national heritage.