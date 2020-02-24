Predicting PTI govt’s end is nonsense: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that prediction about the end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was nothing but nonsense.

Talking to the media during her visit to Greater Iqbal Park on Sunday, she said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government in Sindh

She said Bilawal Zardari might be scolded by his father for speaking the truth about Nawaz Sharif and criticising the PML-N. She said Bilawal had realised lately that the PPP-PML-N coalition was not in the interest of the country.

Dr Firdous said Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari were moving on different paths and the views expressed by Bilawal Bhutto regarding the PML-N were praiseworthy, but it could invite the wrath of his father.

Regarding illness of Nawaz Sharif, she said major disease he was combating was the deprivation from power, adding that when nation needed him, he fell ill and in the days of health, he lived like a king.

She said the PML-N camp was facing a drought-like situation as chambers of two opposition leaders were empty, adding one of the facilitator of Nawaz Sharif was also in London. She said people living in the backward parts of Lahore were asking about their development funds which were wasted on mega projects.

The PM special assistant also congratulated the PTI Central Punjab organisation for holding a gathering of 11,000 office-bearers who took oath on Sunday under Minar-e-Pakistan. APP adds: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that the PTI government would continue implementing its political agenda and fully empower the party’s workers to serve masses in a better way.

Talking the media persons in Sialkot, she said that no party could complete its political mission without empowering its workers.

Terming workers backbone of the party, she said the PTI was the only political party which had complete democracy in its rank and file and it had developed an organisational structure at every level.

Dr Firdous said that due to such measures, the PTI had become the most popular political party of the country. She said the party workers fully believed in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said that Coronavirus had become a global threat and Chinese government and its people had bravely been battling the virus. She said no Coronavirus case had been reported in Pakistan yet.