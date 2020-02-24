Protest against water shortage

A large number of residents of Garden gathered outside the press club on Sunday to protest against water shortage for the past many years.

Social activist Jamshed Ali Khowaja led the demonstration while most of the protesters were women. The protesters said the government had failed to provide potable water to the localities and termed it an act of cruelty and injustice to the residents. Khowaja said instead of providing water to the residents of localities, the KWSB “officials were providing water to those who greased their palms”.