Mon Feb 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

Two ACE officials mugged

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2020

Two officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) were deprived of their valuables when muggers looted them in Karachi’s Azizabad area on Sunday.

The CCTV footage shows the robbers looting mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the two officials, namely Kamal and Javed. Police said they went to Azizabad area to meet with the Sindh Building Control Authority officials to inquire about illegal constructions.

Police said they were at an estate agency for an inquiry when armed men clad in shalwar kameez entered the shop and looted them.

