Labour dept’s official suspended for missing Ghani’s open court

KARACHI: An assistant director of the provincial labour department was placed under suspension here on Saturday for not showing up at a Khuli Kachehri held under the aegis of Labour and Education Minister Saeed Ghani in Thatta. Secretary for Labour and Human Resources Department Abdul Rasheed Solangi issued a notification suspending the services of Abdul Samad Soomro, who is the assistant director (grade 17) labour in Hyderabad having the additional charge of being assistant director in Thatta.

Speaking at the Khuli Kachehri in Thatta, the minister said that the list of the government officials deputed in the area had been prepared who despite being intimated opted not to attend the open public session. He said he had issued immediate suspension orders for officials of the provincial education and labour departments under his watch, who had opted not to attend the Khuli Kachehri. He said that information about the rest of erring area officials who had opted not to attend the session chaired by him had been sent to the chief secretary. The minister said that he would personally recommend to the chief minister to get issued orders for the suspension of such officials. He said that a report based on the public complaints received at the Khuli Kachehri would be sent to the CM and also dispatched to the senior officials of the relevant provincial departments, deputy commissioner, and senior officials of police deputed in the area.