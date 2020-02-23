14 held in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: The police on Saturday arrested five alleged gamblers and a drug seller in separate raids, taking the numbers of arrests to 14 during the last two weeks of a campaign launched by Mardan police. A police spokesman said that as part of the campaign launched on the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Khan against ice and gambling, the police conducted raid in various areas, arresting Shamas, Faqeer Taj, Bakht Sher, Roshan Din, and Zulfiqar and also recovering the money on bet in Toru area. In a separate raid in Shahbaz Garhi area of the district, the police arrested Nihar Ali, resident of Sheikh Abad and seized 1kg charas from him. The police said the arrestee was also wanted in various drug smuggling cases of the past. He added that during the last two weeks of a campaign against drugs, 14 people comprising proclaimed offenders were arrested and two Kalashnikovs and 72 pistols also recovered. Also, eight drug smugglers were nabbed, and more than 23kg charas, 3.5kg heroin and over 1.5kg crystal meth (ice) also recovered.