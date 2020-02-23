400 kite-flyers, sellers sent to Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi : The civil, judicial and session judges in lower courts have sent 400 kite flyers and sellers to Adiala Jail on violation of Kite Flying Act here on Saturday.

Despite ban, kite flying lovers celebrated ‘Basant’ and resorted to aerial firing while police arrested over 400 violators on Friday.

The violators were sent to jail on violation of 'The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001 (Ordinance LIX of 2001)."

Police through loudspeakers warned public to avoid kite flying. Police vans were making announcements in all areas and warned public but kite flying lovers were flying kites.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said that they will not spare violators at any cost. “Kite flyers are playing with the lives of people through chemical strings,” he said. “There is a complete ban on kite flying by Punjab government and we have been directed to take strict action against violators,” he said.

According to official spokesman of police, all police stations raided different areas to arrest kite-flyers and sellers. Police have recovered over 200,000 kites and over 55,000 chemical strings rolls from different localities, the spokesman said.

Punjab government has warned the district police officer that they will be held responsible if the ban on kite-flying is violated in their territories. Majority of youngster particularly students violated ban by flying and running behind kites.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas said that crackdown against kite flying would continue in future days. “We will never allow anybody to play with the lives of public,” he warned.

On the other hand, people have strongly protested against police officials entering homes to arrest youth.

Majority of parents told 'The News' that their children were not habitual kite-flyers but were only watching kite flying when arrested by the police. Parents have appealed to the higher authorities not to arrest innocent boys only watch kite-flying. Police should warn those having kites or sting in their hands but arrest those they are making or selling kites and chemical stings, they appealed.

It is very unfortunate that over 50 bad incidents were reported during celebrating ‘Basant’ in city on Friday.

outlaws nabbed: Islamabad Police on Saturday arrested 18 outlaws during high vigilance in the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotic, fake currency and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, Islamabad police is maintaining high vigilance in the city.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested an accused Saddam Hussain and recovered snatched motorbike and one 30 bore illicit pistol from him, while police also arrested seven person violating section 144.

Khanna police arrested an accused two accused Muhammad Haider and Muhammad Nasir involved in aerial firing and recovered two pistols from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested an accused Johar Abbas and recovered 240 gram hashish and fake currency from him while police also arrested accused Haider Ali and recovered 32 bore revolver.

Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Adeel and recovered 1.130 kilogram hashish from him. Karachi company police arrested accused Aslam and recovered 180 gram heroin from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Noman and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested two accused Muhammad Hanif and Sajjid Rehim and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Sihala police arrested an accused Fakhar Waseem involved in flying kites.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such crime. He said that performance of police officials would be reviewed on continuous basis and stern action to be initiated against those involved in selling or flying kites and aerial firing.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.