close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 23, 2020

Appointed

Lahore

 
February 23, 2020

Shahid Naveed Malik has been appointed as new secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing, said a press release from Mansoora on Saturday. He has been appointed by JI Youth Central President Zubair Ahmad Gondal after consultation with JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq. Shahid Naveed Malik hails from Lahore. He had also contested provincial assembly polls, besides serving as JI Youth’s central Punjab president and Lahore president. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Lahore