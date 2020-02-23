Appointed

Shahid Naveed Malik has been appointed as new secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing, said a press release from Mansoora on Saturday. He has been appointed by JI Youth Central President Zubair Ahmad Gondal after consultation with JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq. Shahid Naveed Malik hails from Lahore. He had also contested provincial assembly polls, besides serving as JI Youth’s central Punjab president and Lahore president. —Correspondent