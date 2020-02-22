PML-N senator lauds services of Mashwani tribe

PESHAWAR: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Senator Pir Sabir Shah on Friday paid tribute to the services of Mashwani tribes and said they were serving the country and nation in various sectors. Addressing national jirga of Mashwani tribe here at Peshawar, the PML-N leader said that Mashwani tribespersons had rendered sacrifices and fought against the British and Sikh invaders under the dynamic leadership of Syed Tahir Shah before the partition of the Subcontinent.

Pir Sabir Shah recalled that Syed Tahir Shah had formed a Lashkar and fought against Sikhs. While fighting against Sikhs, Syed Tahir Shah was arrested but he did not follow the instruction of enemies to lay down arms, he added. Later, he maintained, Syed Tahir Shah was blown up and he accepted martyrdom but did not bow to the enemies. He said Mashwani tribe, he said has century old history and their services for the country could not be forgotten. The elders and activists of Mashwani tribe from Afghanistan, Central Asians states, Saudi Arabia, UAE and various parts of the province attended the jirga. In their separate speeches, the elders lauded the services of their forefathers and vowed to follow their golden principles.