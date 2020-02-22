NHA undertakes youth internship programme

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that the government is committed to provide job opportunities to the youth. We are to utilise all the available resources in the best possible way for national development. As per prime minister’s directive, pragmatic steps are underway to generate employment chances in all the ministries, says a press release.

In line with Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme, he was addressing a prestigious ceremony regarding Youth Internship Program undertaken by National Highway Authority (NHA). The ceremony was arranged at National Highways and Motorways Police headquarters here today.

Federal Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Captain (r) Sikandar Qayyum, Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Allah Dino Khawaja, senior officers from Ministry of Communications, NHA, National Highways and Motorway Police and a large number of students participated.

Murad Saeed said that NHA has successfully maintained its ISO certification due to commendable performance. NHA’s revenue is enhancing gradually. Todate NHA’s revenue has increased at rate of Rs5 crore 95 lac per day. Our endeavor; he said, is to make NHA financially self-reliant through generating more financial resources.