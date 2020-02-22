close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

Magic Science show at PNCA

Islamabad

A
APP
February 22, 2020

Islamabad: Pakistan Science Club and ECO Science Foundation, tomorrow, will be organising a fun science show and hand-on science workshop at Pakistan National Arts Council (PNCA) for the students and other aspirants interested in science.

The show will take place on the sidelines of 5th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival while the other sponsors of the show included Pak Alliance for Maths and Science and Indus Cultural Forum.

