Sat Feb 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

Labourer falls to death

Karachi

Our Correspondent
A 30-year-old labourer, Tanvir, died after falling from an under-construction building near the Native Jetty bridge. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Docks police said that the deceased was a labourer by profession and he died as he fell off the sixth floor of the building where he was working.

