Labourer falls to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 30-year-old labourer, Tanvir, died after falling from an under-construction building near the Native Jetty bridge. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Docks police said that the deceased was a labourer by profession and he died as he fell off the sixth floor of the building where he was working.
A 30-year-old labourer, Tanvir, died after falling from an under-construction building near the Native Jetty bridge. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The Docks police said that the deceased was a labourer by profession and he died as he fell off the sixth floor of the building where he was working.