AVLC hands over 78 recovered vehicles to owners

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has handed over 78 vehicles, including 31 cars, to their owners at a ceremony, said a statement on Friday.

It added that AVLC recovered 33 cars and 47 motorcycles from different parts of the country and handed them over to their owners by DIG CIA Muhammad Arif Hanif at the ceremony held at the AVLC Headquarters in Sharifabad.

The vehicles had been snatched or stolen from Karachi at different times, and they were recovered from Karachi, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Karak and Haripur.

According to the statement, AB-6485 Toyota Corolla was found in Islamabad (it had been snatched in Gulistan-e-Jauhar), BLR-773 Suzuki Mehran was recovered from Islamabad (it had been snatched in Samanabad), BGQ-448 Suzuki Mehran was recovered from Lahore, Punjab, (it had been snatched in Gulistan-e-Jauhar), AUF-952 Toyota Corolla was found in Lahore (it had been taken away from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), ARH-764 Suzuki Mehran was recovered from Lahore (it had been snatched from Sharea Faisal), AXA-565 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Lahore (it had been taken away from Sachal), and ACV-899 Suzuki Cultus was recovered from Rawalpindi, Punjab, (it had been snatched from Gulberg).

The statement added that AAQ-324 Honda Civic was recovered from Lahore (it had been taken away from Gulberg), BAQ-350 Honda Civic was found in Lahore (it had been snatched from Gulshan-e-Iqbal), ARL-203 Suzuki Mehran was recovered from Lahore (it had been taken away from Gulberg), ACW-799 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Lahore (it had been snatched from Sharea Faisal), AFC-424 Suzuki Cultus was discovered in Hyderabad (it had been snatched from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), ASB-679 Coure was recovered from Hyderabad (it had been snatched from Darakhshan), ANY-196 Suzuki Alto was recovered from Hyderabad (it had been taken away from Bilal Colony), AEK-654 Coure was recovered from Mirpurjhas, Sindh, (it had been snatched from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), ADD-507 Suzuki Mehran was found in Mirpurkhas, Sindh (it had been taken away from Clifton), AJD-322 Coure was recovered from Mirpurkhas, (it had been snatched from Landhi), AQB-828 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Dir Lower, KPK (it had been snatched from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), ASK-169 Toyota Corolla was found in Karak, KPK (it had been snatched from Samanabad), AGZ-701 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Haripur, KPK (it had been snatched from Samanabad), and CJ-7981 Toyota Hilux was recovered from Dir Upper, KPK (it had been snatched from Darakhshan).

Moreover, LOT-7036 Toyota Hilux was recovered from Dir Upper, KPK (it had been taken away from Gulberg), N-4777 Suzuki FX was recovered from Karachi (it had been snatched from the Aziz Bhatti police limits), BGC-357 Suzuki Mehran was found in Karachi (it had been snatched from Gizri), BJP-168 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Karachi, ASM-040 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Karachi (it had been snatched from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), KY-5080 Toyota Revo was found in Karachi (it had been snatched from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), GL-0196 Suzuki Mehran was recovered from Karachi (it had been snatched from Mithadar), BPK-996 Toyota Corolla was recovered from Karachi (it had been snatched from Madina Colony), AFR Toyota Revo was recovered from Karachi (it had been snatched from Gulistan-e-Jauhar), and APU-584 Suzuki Mehran was recovered from Karachi (it had been snatched from Ferozeabad).