BSEK announces exams schedule

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday issued the schedule for the annual examination 2020.

The exams of the science group candidates will be conducted in the morning shift while the arts group candidates will be taking exams in the evening shift. The exams will start on March 16 and continue till April 2 and the board will start practical exams for the science group students on April 14.

Officials of the BSEK have already sent admit cards of the candidates to their respective schools. BSEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin, while briefing journalists about the upcoming examinations, said the board would eliminate the cheating culture in exams and any kind of negligence and mismanagement would not be tolerated.

He said that the board would also make sure to take every possible effort to keep the process of examinations transparent, and the board had a plan to install vigilance cameras in the examination centres.