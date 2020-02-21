Protest demonstration against Raiwind police

LAHORE: Locals staged a protest demonstration against Raiwind police for not controlling robberies and other heinous crimes.

A number of people took to the streets following a robbery at the shop of one Malik Younas and demanded immediate measures to control increasing incidents of robberies. The police manhandled the protesters and detained some of them to disperse others.

Police said a case had been registered against a gambler, Waris Ali alias Ghora. Today, his men, led by one Boota, threw stones at the police personnel carrier when they reached the protest site. The shop owner, Malik Younas, said that he had nothing to do with any Ghora or Boota.