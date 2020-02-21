President visits LRBT hospital, Korangi

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the LRBT Tertiary Teaching Hospital, Korangi, Karachi today. He was impressed by the state of the art technology and latest specialized equipment available for the treatment of poor patients and its status as the largest post graduate teaching eye institute in the country.

He commended the working and management of handing over 1100 patients daily in such an efficient and seamless manner. He also appreciated the contribution of LRBT in the eye health sector and thanked the LRBT Team for their good work that they have been doing since its inception.

Dr. Alvi assured support to the charity and shared good wishes for the organization.Governor Sindh Imran Ismail deeply appreciated the good work done by LRBT network through its 77 facilities in eradication of blindness and gave commendable remarks on the high quality standards experiencd at hospital today

Dr. Alvi was accompanied by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, First lady Mrs. Samina Alvi, Mrs. Reema Imran Ismail Aftab Siddiqui, MNA and Shahzad Qureshi MPA.

LRBT is the largest NGO of Pakistan fighting blindness in the country since 1985 with a mission “No man, woman or child should go blind simply because he/she cannot afford the treatment”.****